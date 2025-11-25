New CTO for SBG

Shane Wright takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read
Shane Wright, CTO, SBG
Image:

Shane Wright, CTO, SBG

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has appointed Shane Wright as its chief technology officer (CTO).

In the newly created role, Wright will focus on the group's technology and data strategy, he will also join the executive team.

Wright brings more than 25 years' experience in technology, including founding two software as a service (SaaS) businesses.

Richard Harrison, chief executive officer, SBG, said: "Our transformation will deliver integrated tools, automated compliance checks and data-driven dashboards to help firms make better decisions.

"Shane's expertise in scaling and embedding technology into business strategy will be instrumental as we create smarter, faster, and more connected services."

 Alongside Wright's appointment, SBG has also promoted Chris Egerton to head of technology and confirmed Matt Speed as head of continuous improvement.

Wright said: "I believe technology should deliver real value for people and businesses. This is an exciting opportunity to simplify complexity, unlock growth and bring meaningful innovation to advisers.

"I'm looking forward to working with the team to make that vision a reality."

