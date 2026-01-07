New deputy CEO for VitalityHealth

Dr Katie Tryon appointed

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Health insurer, Vitality, has appointed Dr Katie Tryon as deputy CEO for its health division.

Tryon previously held the role of chief commercial director for health at Vitality, Tryon will now be responsible for strategic leadership, stakeholder engagement and operational management for Vitality Health. Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, CEO, VitalityHealth said: "We're delighted to announce Katie's appointment as Deputy CEO for the health business. "Her expertise across the medical, healthcare and insurance sectors, combined with her commitment to preventative care and innovation, will see us deliver more high-quality services to our members and help them to live heathier lives now and in...

