Protection Review 2025: Morning roundup

The day started off with discussions on whether the protection industry is "disruptable", with presentations by Phil Jeynes, head of individual protection, MetLife UK; and Chris Samuel, vice president of SSG Sales and Client Relationships, iPipeline. Jeynes said that there are new demographics growing in the industry which are not served by legacy products, such as low-income families, migrants, etc. For these customers, he said a fractured leg would have a "dire financial impact", it is in these products that MetLife is seeing the most growth. Elsewhere, Samuel said the protection in...