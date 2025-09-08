LifeSearch appoints CIO to boost tech strategy

Protection intermediary, LifeSearch, has appointed Chris Payne as chief information officer (CIO) to drive the next stage of its technology transformation.
In the role, Payne will lead the intermediary's delivery teams to "reshape LifeSearch's technology architecture" so it can launch new propositions to customers faster, LifeSearch said, with more customisation. He will also aim to help implement new ways of working and technology use across teams, supporting LifeSearch's embedded protection solutions. Payne said: "The insurance industry is undergoing rapid digital change and it's hugely exciting to be joining LifeSearch at this point in its journey. By evolving our approach and harnessing technology more effectively, we can deliver gre...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.