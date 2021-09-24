John Brazier: Technology, mental health and IPAW

Hello again, welcome to the end of September where, for some reason, the sunshine is still with us and we can pretend that it won't be dark by 5pm soon. At the end of August, which now seems about four months ago, I started this regular column to offer some of my own thoughts on what's been going on in the protection and health insurance space, and I'm back again to offer a few insights from the COVER editorial desk on what's been going on in September. For those of you that did read last month's...