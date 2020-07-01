CIExpert
A DECADE OF CRITICAL ILLNESS: In a nutshell
‘Overall the industry has improved’
What do advisers want from a critical illness comparison tool?
Asks Alan Lakey
CIExpert on Guardian critical illness changes
‘Still one of the very best’
CIExpert on Scottish Widows 'Plan and Protect'
'A simple critical illness design'
CIExpert on Royal London critical illness upgrade
Focus on adult conditions
Alan Lakey: Terminal illness vs death benefit
Weighing up children's critical illness cover
CIExpert on latest L&G critical illness upgrade
Third L&G CI enhancement of 2018
CIExpert on Aviva's critical illness updates
Upgrades "reinforce Aviva's position as a market leader," says Alan Lakey
CIExpert on Zurich critical illness upgrades
Alan Lakey is 'impressed by the two policies which offers flexibility to match individual needs' which 'compete strongly with other top quality policies'
Alan Lakey: What is in a name?
Instead of 'deckchair shifting', the ABI should tidy up confusion around critical illness condition definitions
CIExpert on Guardian FS launch
'Guardian's full-scale entry is bound to shake up the market,' says CIExpert
CIExpert on Old Mutual Wealth critical illness upgrades
"Substantial improvements across the board," says Alan Lakey
CIExpert on Guardian's critical illness conditions
Simplifications for heart attack, stroke and cancer (and more) with exclusions removed
CIExpert on L&G's Critical Illness Extra update
Consolidation of "market-leading" position with better quality of choice and by mirroring Aviva's two-pronged approach to children's cover
CIExpert on Aviva's revised Relevant Life policy
New version is "a different beast entirely" compared to individual CIC plans, says Alan Lakey
CIExpert on L&G's extension to children's critical illness cover
"Any upgrade is welcome if the result is more claims paid," says CIExpert's Alan Lakey
CIExpert: Friends Life CI 'underlines commitment to quality'
CIExpert has analysed Friends Life's latest critical illness saying it has provided a 'riposte' to AIG's challenge to be the top CI provideer.
CIExpert: Aegon upgrades critical illness policy
CIExpert has revealed that Aegon has made some substantial improvements to its critical illness cover which elevates it higher within the CIExpert comparative tables.
CIExpert upgrades to support advisers performing CI reviews
CIExpert has upgraded its website to allow advisers to make comparisons between new and existing policies when reviewing the merits of replacing a client's existing policy.
CIExpert: Aviva's Relevant Life with CI is a 'breakthrough'
CIExpert has analysed the launch of Aviva's business protection policies and described its Relevant Life plan with integrated critical illness cover as a ‘breakthrough' for the protection market.
Don't let time be a factor in mortgage protection
Alan Lakey highlights the reasons why he believes mortgage advisers tend to have difficulty in making the protection sale.
CIExpert: AIG Life 'has laid down a challenge to other providers'
CIExpert said that AIG Life has ‘laid down a challenge to other providers with substantial enhancements to its critical illness plan.'
Advisers: take heed of the FOS
Advisers should take on board Financial Ombudsman decisions when making recommendations, writes Alan Lakey.