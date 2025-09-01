Single is Best campaign backed by 100 firms

Comparison tool, CIExpert, has announced that its Single is Best campaign is now backed by 100 firms and over 230 individuals, it has also partnered with charity, Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA).
The campaign aims to create a shift in industry standards around joint life first event plans. It aims to ensure recommendations for this type of policy are "thoroughly justified" rather than the default recommendation. Launched in 2024, the campaign now has the backing of numerous financial firms, including LifeSearch and Reassured. Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert, said: "This movement, rooted in our 2024 inaugural Critical Thinking study, has not only illuminated key consumer and adviser insights but has also driven tangible change. "We are now seeing this reflected in our pledge ...
