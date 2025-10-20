Advisers expected to discuss accident cover: National Friendly

Bruised Britain report

Cameron Roberts
2 min read

Mutual, National Friendly, has released its second Bruised Britain report, dubbed The Mishap Gap, which showed that consumers expect advisers to discuss protection against everyday accidents.

The report, which surveyed 5,000 UK adults, showed that 74% of consumers would expect an adviser to discuss protecting income from everyday accidents, illness and loss of life. Looking at generations, Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to want to have this discussion with an adviser, with 81% and 84% expecting it, respectively. When it comes to accident only income protection, 58% of consumers expect advisers, platforms or banks to present it as an option. This figure rises to 62% and 67% among Gen Z and Millennials, respectively. For consumers who are already engaged with an ad...

Income Protection

