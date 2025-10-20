Advisers expected to discuss accident cover: National Friendly

Mutual, National Friendly, has released its second Bruised Britain report, dubbed The Mishap Gap, which showed that consumers expect advisers to discuss protection against everyday accidents.
The report, which surveyed 5,000 UK adults, showed that 74% of consumers would expect an adviser to discuss protecting income from everyday accidents, illness and loss of life. Looking at generations, Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to want to have this discussion with an adviser, with 81% and 84% expecting it, respectively. When it comes to accident only income protection, 58% of consumers expect advisers, platforms or banks to present it as an option. This figure rises to 62% and 67% among Gen Z and Millennials, respectively. For consumers who are already engaged with an ad...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.