IPTF releases fifth instalment of 7 Stories

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has released the fifth instalment of its 7 Stories series, focusing on claims assessors and the human side of protection claims.
This episode highlighted the emotional impact on claims assessors an the idea of "moral injury" for those in the role. Led by Phil Deacon, protection industry expert, the story brings together three perspectives: Dr. Rob Rosa, chief medical officer, discusses how assessors manage the emotional strain od decline decisions. Deacon discusses his 30-year career in claims highlighting the human side of the industry. A Day in the Life of 3 Claims Assessors, features James Cowburn, Guardian; Chloe Lebas, Aviva; and Saima Hafiz, OneFamily, offer insight into day-to-day work for assesso...
