L&G updates CIC and IP propositions

Legal and General Retail Protection (L&G) has made a series of enhancements to its critical illness cover (CIC) and income protection (IP) products.
As part of the updates, fracture cover is no longer being offered to new applicants or existing plan holders at renewal. Under its Critical Illness Extra and Children's Critical Illness Extra plans, L&G has increased the payment levels for both additional payment conditions and children's critical illness. This includes an "improved" additional payment amount of 100% up to the value of £35,000 for Critical Illness Extra from the lower of £35,000 or 50% of the sum insured. The amount payable for Children's Critical Illness Extra has increased to £40,000 or 100% of the sum insured fr...
