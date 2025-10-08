Looking back at 40 years of CIC improvement

As advisers, we know that critical illness plans have been steadily improving - in terms of conditions included and, just as importantly, condition claim wordings - since the product first launched in the 1980s. What many may not fully realise are the other, sometimes less obvious, improvements to other aspects of the plans that may prove just as important to policyholders. I was browsing through a collection of 1998 brochures, as one does from time to time when life gets too exciting, I was reminded that back then the initial deferred period was extremely consumer unfriendly. Toda...