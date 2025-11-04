Total & Permanent Disability – what's the real story?

TPD has long been a subject of scrutiny within the insurance industry due to the complexities surrounding claims assessment and the relatively high rate of declined claims. Following an initial survey in 2017, the latest survey covered around 90% of the market. It asked for details of underwriting selection/definitions and the volume of TPD claims received, paid and declined. It also asked for claims assessors' views on TPD claims assessment and the value of the product. The number and percentage of claims paid has increased since 2017 (figures in red) as shown in the table below. ...