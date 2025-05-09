The COVER Review: Claims statistics, cancer screening and delays in a life cover pay out

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss claims statistics, a new cancer screening service and a case study regarding delays in a life cover pay out, among other topics.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 05 May 2025. The top stories this week are: AFM members pay out £91.5m in IP claims in 2024 Iress adds The Exeter's Real Life to The Exchange Reframe Cancer appoints new head of screening Claims and Underwriting: Delays in a life cover pay out Worth the wait
