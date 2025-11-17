A direct comparison

At CIExpert we allow advisers to compare intermediated plans with both white label and D2C versions. Many users are unaware of this facility and often ask why we offer this comparison option. The reason is simple, most insurers white label and D2C plans are different to those that advisers can offer, advisers need to be able to understand these differences. D2C plans are usually inferior versions that fail to stand up to scrutiny alongside the quality versions that advisers retain within their armoury. This applies similarly to plans on the aggregator sites where the focus appears more o...