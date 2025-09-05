The COVER Review: A budget on the horizon, private healthcare and product launches

Week commencing 1 September 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review unpacks the upcoming Autumn Budget 2025, private healthcare, product launches and more this week in the protection and health industry.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 1 September 2025. The top stories this week are: Autumn Budget 2025 set for 26 November Private healthcare admissions hit second highest level in Q1 2025 iPipeline expands Advanced Underwriting to whole of market Single is Best campaign backed by 100 firms Six questions that unlock the real objections

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Regulation

Autumn Budget 2025 set for 26 November
Regulation

Autumn Budget 2025 set for 26 November

Investment and reform

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 September 2025 • 3 min read
The COVER Review: FCA updates, acquisitions and IPT
Regulation

The COVER Review: FCA updates, acquisitions and IPT

Week commencing 25 August 2025

COVER
clock 29 August 2025 • 1 min read
Broadstone warns against IPT hikes in Autumn Budget 2025
Regulation

Broadstone warns against IPT hikes in Autumn Budget 2025

‘Green shoots of progress’ in the NHS

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 August 2025 • 3 min read