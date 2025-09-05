The COVER Review: A budget on the horizon, private healthcare and product launches

The COVER Review unpacks the upcoming Autumn Budget 2025, private healthcare, product launches and more this week in the protection and health industry.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 1 September 2025. The top stories this week are: Autumn Budget 2025 set for 26 November Private healthcare admissions hit second highest level in Q1 2025 iPipeline expands Advanced Underwriting to whole of market Single is Best campaign backed by 100 firms Six questions that unlock the real objections
