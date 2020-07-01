Royal London
Isobel Langton: Seeing the bigger picture
CEO interview
Royal London enhances IP for NHS workers
Three new features added
Royal London pilots life cover for severe mental illness
Via Cura, Moneysworth and The Insurance Surgery
COVER Summit video: Royal London's Vincent O'Conner
Thursday 10 October
Mid-life support is 'crucial' for both employers and employees
'Should cover emotional wellbeing'
Why mortgage clients need income protection
'The risks for going off work sick are far higher than dying or becoming critically ill'
Royal London: UK protection new business sales down 8%
H1 2019 results
OTS recommends term life IHT exemption
‘A step in the right direction’
Steve Murray named Royal London corporate development director
Newly created role
New job or pay-rise can 'trigger' protection conversations
State of the Protection Nation report
Barry O'Dwyer named group CEO at Royal London
Replacing outgoing Phil Loney
Royal London releases 2018 claims statistics
£506m in protection benefits paid out
'Half of UK population' unaware of power of attorney
Research from Royal London reveals
Royal London adopts motor pricing software for life business
First ever UK insurer
DWP spends £800,000 on Gogglebox adverts
Watch advert below
Royal London introduces five year payment option for IP
‘Additional flexibility’
CMA to carry out 'in-depth' market investigation into funerals
Following consultation
Young consumers 'need to consider protection earlier'
Three-quarters of IFAs believe
Royal London locates over £14m worth of lost policies
36,000 customers reunited
Royal London appoints intermediary distribution director
Group strategy director takes role
MSS and Niche Health join forces for paperless GP reports
iGPR software for medical processing
'Half of UK workers' off sick for longer than a month would struggle financially
One million too ill to work for longer than a month every year