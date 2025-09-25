Setul Mehta, take to market lead for protection, Royal London, discusses the shift in positioning for income protection products towards vocational rehabilitation.
Income protection has traditionally served as a key component of a client's financial safety net, ensuring that bills are paid in the event of serious illness or injury. In recent years, its role has transformed to include support for recovery and assistance with returning to work. Anyone who has experienced serious illness or injury knows recovery is rarely simple. Rehabilitation is often physical, emotional and logistical. Returning to work may require new routines, lifestyle adjustments or even shifts in mindset and while financial security is vital, it is only one part of the story. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.