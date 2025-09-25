Income protection has traditionally served as a key component of a client's financial safety net, ensuring that bills are paid in the event of serious illness or injury. In recent years, its role has transformed to include support for recovery and assistance with returning to work. Anyone who has experienced serious illness or injury knows recovery is rarely simple. Rehabilitation is often physical, emotional and logistical. Returning to work may require new routines, lifestyle adjustments or even shifts in mindset and while financial security is vital, it is only one part of the story. ...