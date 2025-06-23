Royal London paid out £751m in 2024

98.7% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Provider, Royal London, paid out more than £751 million in protection claims in 2024, with 98.7% of claims accepted.

Overall, 65,385 families and businesses received a pay out, with Royal London noting that these figures represent the first set of numbers that partially include policies following the formal transfer of Aegon's individual protection business on 1 July, 2024. Of the total, more than £180m was paid out in critical illness (CI) claims to 2,675 customers and their families, with an average payment of over £67,000. Around £3.3m was paid to 156 families for children's CI claims. The primary reasons for CI claims were cancer (64%), heart attack (10%) and stroke (9%), with 89.7% of all CI cl...

