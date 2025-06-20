Calls to Zurich's EAP helpline driven by mental health

The provider told COVER that it received a total of 12,174 calls in 2024, compared to 12,947 calls in 2023 when there was increased engagement with Zurich's health and wellbeing app, Wisdom. According to data from Zurich Corporate Risk, anxiety has remained the most common call category for the fourth consecutive year (19%), although this is down by 11% compared to the year prior. This was followed by low mood (11%), calls regarding a partner (9%) and employment (7%) which are up by 4%, 16% and 14%, respectively. Zurich said that calls about familial relationships were contributing...