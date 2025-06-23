SunLife partners with Alzheimer's Society

Alongside signposting to dementia services and information, SunLife is looking to explore how it can help staff and customers to learn more about dementia and find out how it can support people affected by the condition. The provider aims to raise money through voluntary employee fundraising to support the Alzheimer's Society's work to deliver services for people affected by dementia. Corinne Mills, interim CEO, Alzheimer's Society, said: "Together, we'll work to fund vital support services and pioneering research that can transform lives. Equally important is our opportunity to help ...