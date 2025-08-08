Vitality appoints clinical operations director

Vitality has appointed Dr Rishi Patel as clinical operations director, joining the provider’s leadership team within its health insurance business.
In the role, Patel will be responsible for Vitality's end-to-end clinical operations function, with a focus on "clinical excellence and operational efficiency" within the claims journey for Vitality members. Patel joins from Bupa where he held a number of roles across the provider's UK and group functions. This includes as clinical innovation lead, head of clinical transformation and head of health services proposition. Vitality said that in these roles, Patel helped to develop multiple new products, propositions and healthcare pathways between insurance and provision businesses acros...
