The COVER Review: Protection growth, provider updates and technology

COVER senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 16 June 2025. The top stories this week are: L&G paid out £347m in group protection claims in 2024 Aviva obtains approval for Direct Line acquisition The Right Mortgage and Protection Network sees protection growth The Exeter adds Real Life to UnderwriteMe platform iPipeline launches underwriting tool on SolutionBuilder