COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 20 October 2025. The top stories this week are: IPT at record £4.54bn in H1 FY25/26 IHT tax haul up to £4.4bn FY25/26 Advisers see rise in client anxiety ahead of Autumn Budget Vitality sees 119% rise in mental health claims rates Advisers expected to discuss accident cover: National Friendly COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Open for nominations