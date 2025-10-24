This week's COVER Review dives into insurance premium tax (IPT) and inheritance tax (IHT) receipts, as well as the Autumn Budget, claims rates and accident cover.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 20 October 2025. The top stories this week are: IPT at record £4.54bn in H1 FY25/26 IHT tax haul up to £4.4bn FY25/26 Advisers see rise in client anxiety ahead of Autumn Budget Vitality sees 119% rise in mental health claims rates Advisers expected to discuss accident cover: National Friendly COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Open for nominations
