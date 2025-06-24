PDG reveals Claims Charter signatories for 2025

A total of 12 insurers meet the criteria

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has revealed the list of provider signatories for its Claims Charter for 2025, with 12 providers having met the claims criteria this year.

The providers named as signatories include Cirencester Friendly, Holloway Friendly, Guardian, HSBC Life, Royal London and Shepherds Friendly, with The Exeter, Legal and General, LV=, National Friendly, Beagle Street and Scottish Widows being new additions this year. After having obtained and assessed information on how insurers support claimants, the PDG will issue these signatories with a 2025 Claims Charter badge to show advisers they have met this year's criteria. The PDG said that compared to last year, there has been widespread improvement by insurers in terms of the time taken t...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Paymentshield reintroduces unemployment cover

Advisers need to create ecosystems to support with dementia: Rose St Louis

More on Insurer

SunLife partners with Alzheimer's Society
Insurer

SunLife partners with Alzheimer's Society

Exploring how to support those affected by dementia

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 June 2025 • 1 min read
Royal London paid out £751m in 2024
Insurer

Royal London paid out £751m in 2024

98.7% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 June 2025 • 3 min read
The COVER Review: Protection growth, provider updates and technology
Insurer

The COVER Review: Protection growth, provider updates and technology

Week commencing 16 June 2025

COVER
clock 20 June 2025 • 1 min read