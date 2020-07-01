Legal & General
Legal & General launches Health Assured app
EAP enhanced
Advisers 'crucial' to selling SME business protection
According to State of the Nation research
L&G rolls out rental protection plan following pilot
Market first
Renters far less protected than homeowners despite financial worries
Survey of 2,004 shows
Legal & General updates CI, CIx and CCIx
Cover increased and wordings simplified
CIExpert on latest L&G critical illness changes
‘Sensible and well thought-out’
EXCLUSIVE: Omnilife closes to new business
A 'strategic' decision
Rental protection plan puts L&G in 'pole position'
UnderCOVER product review
The 'Bank of Mum and Dad' lends £6.3bn to home buyers
‘The iceberg mortgage lender’
L&G develops protection product for renters
'Successful pilot'
Legal & General Group Protection partners with Physio Med
'Rehabilitation, early intervention and high-quality treatment'
Legal & General enhances income protection offering
Available via advisers
Legal & General paid out £638 million in individual protection claims in 2018
The equivalent of £1.7m every day
L&G pays out almost £300m for group protection
During 2018
Legal & General enhances EAP offering
Partnership renewed
Protection industry must 'simplify language'
‘Intermediaries play crucial role’
Legal & General partners with Police Mutual
Three-year agreement for protection products
Mental health needs to be 'boardroom agenda'
Today is ‘Time to Talk Day’
L&G updates group critical illness offering
Total available conditions reaches 41
MSS and Niche Health join forces for paperless GP reports
iGPR software for medical processing
L&G appoints Ali Crossley as MD of partnerships
She joins on 4 March 2019
L&G releases Not A Red Card survey results
77% say mental health has affected performance at work
Legal & General updates intermediary case management system
More transparency around non-standard terms
L&G introduces DocuSign to group income protection
‘More efficient, simple and secure claims process’