L&G reports drop in new protection premiums in H1 2025

“Highly competitive market” for retail protection

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Legal and General (L&G) has released its financial statement for the first six months of 2025 (H1 2025), revealing that its new business annual premiums for protection dropped by 3.6% year-on-year.

L&G's retail operating profit increased by 3% to £237 million from £231m in H1 2024, although this dropped to £63m from £68m in its insurance division. Across the provider's protection offerings, total gross premiums increased to £1.16 billion from £1.11bn in H1 2024. Meanwhile, new business annual premiums for protection decreased to £138m from £143m in H1 2024. There was an increase in gross premiums for retail protection, rising to £771m from £760m, with new business annual premiums up to £77m from £75m in H1 2024. L&G said this comes in what remained a "highly competitive marke...

