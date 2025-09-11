L&G digitises life insurance claims submission process

The move will allow third parties, including beneficiaries, trustees and estate executors, to submit a life claim online for the death of a loved one. Claimants will be able to upload all the required information to support a relevant claim, including their personal details, credentials, their role being assumed in the claim and details of the life assured and policy details. The upgrade is available through L&G's new consumer-facing claims portal for third party claimants, which has been designed for single and over 50s life claims. L&G said the new portal aims to deliver faster t...