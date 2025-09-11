L&G digitises life insurance claims submission process

Provider, Legal and General (L&G) Retail Protection, has digitised the claims submission process for its single life and over 50s life insurance policies.
The move will allow third parties, including beneficiaries, trustees and estate executors, to submit a life claim online for the death of a loved one. Claimants will be able to upload all the required information to support a relevant claim, including their personal details, credentials, their role being assumed in the claim and details of the life assured and policy details. The upgrade is available through L&G's new consumer-facing claims portal for third party claimants, which has been designed for single and over 50s life claims. L&G said the new portal aims to deliver faster t...
