L&G names first head of reinsurance for UK protection

Donna Cowell takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Legal and General’s (L&G’s) retail business has appointed Donna Cowell as its first head of reinsurance, UK Protection.

Cowell will support the development of L&G's protection strategy and work with reinsurers to leverage the business' risk management, distribution quality, data and market experience, the provider detailed. She will work across both L&G's Retail and Group Protection businesses to create a "joined up and effective reinsurance strategy", L&G said, and she will report to its commercial director of Retail Protection - Pippa Keefe. Overall, Cowell has almost 25 years of experience in financial services. She is a qualified actuary and joins L&G from Willis Towers Watson where she was a direc...

