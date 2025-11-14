L&G names first head of reinsurance for UK protection

Legal and General’s (L&G’s) retail business has appointed Donna Cowell as its first head of reinsurance, UK Protection.
Cowell will support the development of L&G's protection strategy and work with reinsurers to leverage the business' risk management, distribution quality, data and market experience, the provider detailed. She will work across both L&G's Retail and Group Protection businesses to create a "joined up and effective reinsurance strategy", L&G said, and she will report to its commercial director of Retail Protection - Pippa Keefe. Overall, Cowell has almost 25 years of experience in financial services. She is a qualified actuary and joins L&G from Willis Towers Watson where she was a direc...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.