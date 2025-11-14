L&G names first head of reinsurance for UK protection

Cowell will support the development of L&G's protection strategy and work with reinsurers to leverage the business' risk management, distribution quality, data and market experience, the provider detailed. She will work across both L&G's Retail and Group Protection businesses to create a "joined up and effective reinsurance strategy", L&G said, and she will report to its commercial director of Retail Protection - Pippa Keefe. Overall, Cowell has almost 25 years of experience in financial services. She is a qualified actuary and joins L&G from Willis Towers Watson where she was a direc...