L&G sees departure of CFO Jeff Davies

Legal and General’s chief financial officer, Jeff Davies, has stepped down after eight years in the role.
Davies was previously a senior partner of EY and led its European risk and actuarial insurance services. He will be replaced by Andrew Kail, the firm's current CEO of institutional retirement. Kail oversaw one of L&G's three retirement divisions, his one working with trustees and sponsoring companies of defined benefit (DB) pension schemes of all sizes to settle their pension obligations and secure scheme member benefits. He joined L&G back in 2021 from PwC where he worked for over 30-years, ending up as its head of financial services. Kail's appointment is subject to regu...
