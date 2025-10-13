L&G appoints Scott Wheway as chair

Wheway will join the board on 2 January, 2026 as chair designate and non-executive director (NED) before taking over fully at the company's annual general meeting on 21 May. Kingman warmly welcomed Wheway into the L&G family, stating he was an "outstanding choice" to replace him. "I look forward to working with him as a member of the board from January and assisting in his transition to chair over the months that follow," he said. Alongside working as chair of Scottish Widows, Wheway is also an NED at Lloyds Banking Group. He was formerly chair of AXA UK and Aviva Insurance, s...