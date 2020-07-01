iPipeline
A DECADE OF TECHNOLOGY: Growing the market
Driving sales, automating administration, delivering efficiency
Protecting the gig economy
5.4 million 'microbusinesses' in the UK in 2018
The Exeter digitalises IP claims
Powered by AlphaTrust
iPipeline reports another record protection increase - Q3
Mortgage broker volumes up 90.5%
SimplyBiz joins forces with iPipeline
Quote and apply service
Five actions the industry 'should take' to overcome 'perils' of protection
Protection Review Summit
IFAs agree 'more data is good' but FCA has 'expressed concerns' - SAMI
‘Need for transparency and compliance with Equality Act’
Industry 'should harness' IFA use of digital medical records - SAMI
86.5% want electronic health records
Paul Yates: New generation rent
'Wherever I lay my hat is my home...'
Andy Milburn and Dave Mills join iPipeline
To bulk up distribution
Mortgage broker protection business up 90% on iPipeline
Income protection sales up 75%
COVER Technology & Innovation: Keynote and programme announced
Putting the tech into protection
iPipeline & dacadoo to offer premiums using app data
Wellbeing propositions for EMEA
iPipeline: 'Record quarter' for new business
Total volume up 21% year on year
COVER Technology & Innovation Forum announced
Putting the tech into protection
MetLife partners with iPipeline
For accident and hospital cover
LV='s 'personal sick pay' available through iPipeline
Income protection for clients with risker jobs
Mortgage Advice Bureau overhauls protection advice process through iPipeline
PreQuo and SolutionBuilder selected by adviser firm
UnderCOVER: Comparing B2C quote comparison tools
What, asks an unnamed adviser, are the best online solutions for protection IFAs?
Guardian FS rolls out Protection Builder as part of launch
New entrant's life and critical illness products now available
Canada Life selects iPipeline for individual protection
Individual life and life plus critical illness products now available on SolutionBuilder
Swiss Re Term & Health Watch: Sales up 11.6% in 2017
Overall increase of 21.1% for critical illness - highest level of growth since 2012
Mortgage brokers and estate agents adopt iPipeline protection model
SolutionBuilder integrated to help accelerate the selling of protection alongside mortgages