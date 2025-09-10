National Friendly updates level reviewable premium options

Extends availability of Friendly Dentist benefit

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, National Friendly, has extended its hybrid reviewable premiums for its income protection (IP) offering to include a level premium reviewable option for five years.

The level reviewable premium plan also has the options of one year, two year and five-year benefit periods, with the hybrid reviewable rates fixed for five years. National Friendly said this compares to the industry standard of one year. At the end of each five-year period, premiums can change or remain the same depending on the business' overall IP claims experience, after which it will be fixed for another five years. The five-year level premium reviewable option will be available on technology platforms Iress and iPipeline. Kevin Doherty, head of sales, Bon Accord, said the new ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Six in 10 adults would choose PMI as top employer-funded benefit

Shepherds Friendly partners with Alula Technologies on underwriting

More on Income Protection

IPTF releases 7 Claims Stories video on income protection calculations
Income Protection

IPTF releases 7 Claims Stories video on income protection calculations

Managing client expectations and improving outcomes

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 September 2025 • 1 min read
Record IP sales for National Friendly
Income Protection

Record IP sales for National Friendly

124% increase YoY

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 06 August 2025 • 2 min read
RedArc completes return-to-work pilot
Long Term Care

RedArc completes return-to-work pilot

62% of IP claimants returned to work within three months

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 July 2025 • 2 min read