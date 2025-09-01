iPipeline expands Advanced Underwriting to whole of market

Technology provider, iPipeline, has expanded its Advanced Underwriting tool to all advisers through its protection sourcing platform, SolutionBuilder.
Advanced Underwriting was recently launched with advice network, The Openwork Partnership, to address adviser challenges around delivering more precise indicative quotes up-front and underwriting decisions. Openwork's advisers received exclusive access upon release in June 2025, with the service now becoming available across the market. The tool was designed to capture upfront information to assess the 20 most common medical disclosures, which iPipeline noted typically account for up to 80% of all medical loadings and changes in terms, post-application. Insurers including The Exete...
