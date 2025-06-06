The COVER Review: Health updates, protection sales and claims

Week commencing 2 June 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss updates around health, protection sales and the claims process.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 2 June 2025. The top stories this week are: 148.9m working days lost to sickness in 2024 2024 record year for private healthcare: PHIN Guardian paid out £21.3m in 2024 Positive Q1 for protection: iPipeline The impact of delaying a claim

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Insurer

The COVER Review: Health updates, protection sales and claims
Insurer

The COVER Review: Health updates, protection sales and claims

Week commencing 2 June 2025

COVER
clock 06 June 2025 • 1 min read
AXA Health adds Mel Barnard to executive committee
Insurer

AXA Health adds Mel Barnard to executive committee

Director of risk, governance and conduct

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 June 2025 • 1 min read
Scottish Widows added to MoneySuperMarket protection panel
Insurer

Scottish Widows added to MoneySuperMarket protection panel

Partnership with LifeSearch

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 June 2025 • 1 min read