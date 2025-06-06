The COVER Review: Health updates, protection sales and claims

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss updates around health, protection sales and the claims process.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 2 June 2025. The top stories this week are: 148.9m working days lost to sickness in 2024 2024 record year for private healthcare: PHIN Guardian paid out £21.3m in 2024 Positive Q1 for protection: iPipeline The impact of delaying a claim
