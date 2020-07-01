Guardian
CIExpert on Guardian critical illness changes
‘Still one of the very best’
Guardian announces combined cover and CI upgrades
In response to adviser feedback
Katya Maclean appointed interim Guardian CEO
‘Strategic decision’
Guardian added to LifeQuote
‘High demand’
Guardian FS withdraws 'unsustainable' fracture cover
To focus on 'core business'
Guardian joins HL Partnership protection panel
Almost 500 advisers
Probate fees: Unmarried couples' life cover most at risk
'False alarm'
Guardian added to Openwork
‘Best of breed’
Katya Maclean: Future-proofing protection
'Life is unpredictable'
'We've got a blank piece of paper' - Guardian's Davis
PARTNER INSIGHT: Guardian's CEO Simon Davis discusses the company's rebirth, shaking up the protection market and making his vision possible
Katya Maclean: The changing face of critical illness
Future-proofing policies
The Right Mortgage adds Guardian FS to panel
Protection challenger's products now available via iPipeline's SolutionBuilder
CIExpert on Guardian FS launch
'Guardian's full-scale entry is bound to shake up the market,' says CIExpert
Guardian FS tweaks systems following adviser pilot
'Adjustments' made following feedback from distribution partners ahead of launch next week
Rob Carr comes out of retirement to help launch Guardian FS
Protection veteran snapped up as adviser development manager
Katya Maclean: Guardian & engaging customers through advisers
Advisers are the key to unlocking enhanced interaction with policyholders
Guardian 'Payout Planner' explained
Policyholders nominate beneficiaries of a death benefit at application stage without the need for probate or a trust in place
Industry reaction: Guardian CIC and terminal illness
"The tides have changed for protection"
CIExpert on Guardian's critical illness conditions
Simplifications for heart attack, stroke and cancer (and more) with exclusions removed
Guardian launches Protection Builder platform for advisers
Gryphon Group Holdings' protection products will only be sold by advisers, who can combine them within a single journey
Guardian: 'Simpler, broader definitions' for CIC and terminal illness
Gryphon Group Holdings targets protection disruption by removing exclusions for critical Illness and terminal illness
Gryphon mounts challenge for protection business as Guardian
Hinged on promises to modernise and simplify protection, the new insurer will focus on life, critical illness cover and income protection under the 200-year-old Guardian trading title.
Gryphon Group Holdings to acquire Guardian Assurance
Protection business to be named Guardian