This pre-bank-holiday-weekend edition of the COVER Review talks all things protection providers, regulation and customer insights.
In this week's episode, COVER EDITOR, Cameron Roberts, discusses product updates, regulatory guidance, behavioural science, vulnerable customers and more. Our top stories are: Guardian upgrades critical illness cover Unum UK pays out £516m in 2024 FCA takes aim at bereavement and PoA policies Reassured invests in behavioural science Employees with cancer worried about returning to work
