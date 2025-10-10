The COVER Review: World Mental Health Day and provider updates

Week commencing 6 October 2025

This week's COVER Review recognises World Mental Health Day 2025 and discusses recent provider updates.

COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 6 October 2025. The top stories this week are: World Mental Health Day 2025: Access to services Guardian updates application criteria for cover Skin cancer claims up 25% for Vitality over five years Best Insurance launches life product with Shepherds Friendly Unum launches digital platform to manage employee health

