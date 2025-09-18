Guardian appoints Gower Wisdom as COO

Joins from AUL Assurance

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read

Provider, Guardian, has appointed Gower Wisdom as its chief operating officer (COO), effective from 1 November, 2025.

Wisdom, a qualified actuary, joins from specialist start-up life insurer, AUL Assurance, where he was CEO, and formerly COO. Previously, Wisdom was product director at Skandia, part of Old Mutual Wealth and now Quilter. During his time at the financial services firm, he was responsible for the customer proposition and pricing strategy across the UK and international businesses. He led Skandia's protection offering, comprising  whole of life cover and rolling term assurance, as well as the build and launch of its critical illness proposition in the UK. Wisdom makes the second senior...

