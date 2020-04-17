Is protection technology moving with the times?
Suzanne Clarkson explores how insurtech is keeping up with market trends
A recent report by CapGemini1 suggests that if insurers and advisers don't have access to a modern, well-designed technological solution, they won't be able to keep up with changing trends in the industry. But as with many chicken and egg conundrum: is it the technology driving the trends or are the trends driving the technology? Or are the two inextricably linked? Right now, in the face of massive unforeseen risk in the shape of the COVID-19 pandemic, neither insurers nor technology providers...
