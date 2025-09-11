Partner Insight: Transforming Private Healthcare - From Reactive to Preventative Care

As satisfaction with the NHS continues to decline, more UK residents are turning to Private Medical Insurance (PMI) for faster, more flexible healthcare. In 2022 alone, PMI grew by £385 million, reaching a market value of £6.7 billion. Today, nearly 12% of the UK population, have access to private healthcare, with 80% of policies provided through employers.

However, rising premiums and increasing claim volumes are putting pressure on insurers and employers alike. To address this, many are shifting focus from reactive treatment to preventative care—most notably through subsidised fitness memberships.

Physical inactivity is a leading contributor to chronic diseases such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of heart disease by 35%, musculoskeletal disorders by 30%, and poor mental health by 40%. Meanwhile, providers like Vitality have found that more active members generate lower claim costs, especially for in-hospital and day treatments.

Awareness of fitness benefits increases with age and peaks among 41–50-year-olds. Yet, barriers like cost, time, and motivation prevent many from engaging in regular exercise. A recent survey by Hussle, a leading fitness marketplace, found that 65% of respondents believed subsidised gym access would improve their health.

Now, fitness benefits are proving to be more than just a perk—they're a strategic tool for customer acquisition and retention. With 75% of consumers more likely to try a brand offering promotions, and 84% more likely to stay loyal when loyalty benefits are offered, subsidised gym access is becoming a key differentiator in the PMI market.

Leading insurers such as BUPA, AXA Health, and WPA are already partnering with Hussle to offer discounted access to thousands of gyms, pools, and spas across the UK. With Hussle's recent acquisition by EGYM, the integration of smart fitness technology is further enhancing member engagement and health outcomes.

This shift from repair to prevention is not just a trend—it's a necessary evolution in healthcare.

