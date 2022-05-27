Employees expect wellbeing needs to be a priority: Pearson

Global survey finds

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Employees expect wellbeing needs to be a priority: Pearson

82% of UK adults expect employers to address and prioritise the mental health and wellbeing of employees, according to the latest Pearson Global Learner Survey.

The survey of 5,000 adults across five countries, found that for 35% of respondents in the UK employers had yet to take any action to address their mental health and wellbeing concerns.

To address their wellbeing at work, 76% of UK respondents stated they would their employer provide a set amount of mental health days off from work and free mental health services (80%). 

A further 81%, both globally and in the UK, revealed they wanted access to wellness resources, including helpline numbers, research, clinic locations, and online therapy options.

However, 22% of UK adults said their employers are already sharing mental health resources with employees such as tips, information, helpline numbers, research, clinic locations, online therapy options.

An additional 24% said their employers have provided access to free mental health services, while 17% noted that their employer has expanding their employee assistance programs.

Meanwhile, of the UK respondents, 22% said their job negatively affected their mental health, with only 18% saying it positively affected them.

For 87% of UK respondents, the vast majority believe in training more people in the field of mental health care. 90% globally (87% in UK) agree it is important to train more people in the field of mental health.

Kevin Lyons, senior HR manager at Pearson in the UK, commented: "As we emerge from the pandemic, and we get accustomed to new ways of working, organizations will need to be strategic and innovative in incorporating wellness and wellbeing into their offerings to stay competitive and serve their workforces." 

Hemma Visavadia
