Health and wellbeing supports business as much as employees: Towergate

Research by Towergate Employee Benefits has shown that health and wellbeing support benefits businesses and employees alike.
Employees saw numerous benefits for health and wellbeing support, with top benefits including: increased employee loyalty (35%); it's the right thing to do for the employee (35%); increased employee retention (35%); and more. Across the board employers valued many of the benefits of wellbeing with increased retention and recruitment of employees picked out by Towergate. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Employee Benefits, says: "It is great that employers recognise that supporting the health and wellbeing of staff has a much wider impact than just on the employees themselves. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.