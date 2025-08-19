Health and wellbeing supports business as much as employees: Towergate

Employees saw numerous benefits for health and wellbeing support, with top benefits including: increased employee loyalty (35%); it's the right thing to do for the employee (35%); increased employee retention (35%); and more. Across the board employers valued many of the benefits of wellbeing with increased retention and recruitment of employees picked out by Towergate. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Employee Benefits, says: "It is great that employers recognise that supporting the health and wellbeing of staff has a much wider impact than just on the employees themselves. ...