UK businesses concerned over sick leave: MetLife UK

88% worried about long-term employee sickness

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Research from insurer, MetLife UK, has revealed that 88% of business owners are concerned about the impact of long-term employee sickness.

The insurer defines long-term sickness as more than four weeks off, with short-term sickness - comprised of absences of less than four weeks - being a concern for 86% of business leaders. The statistics form part of the provider's Early Intervention: reduce absence, increase productivity, keep Britain working whitepaper. The report also showed that long-term sickness costs businesses in the UK £20,735 per employee annually, with short-term sickness costing £13,800 per employee per year. The whitepaper has been published in response to the Government's Keep Britain Working Review, w...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Guardian updates application criteria for cover

Looking back at 40 years of CIC improvement

More on Income Protection

UK businesses concerned over sick leave: MetLife UK
Income Protection

UK businesses concerned over sick leave: MetLife UK

88% worried about long-term employee sickness

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 October 2025 • 2 min read
Can income protection keep up with rising sickness absences?
Income Protection

Can income protection keep up with rising sickness absences?

"The IP market needs a comprehensive review"

Monica Garcia
clock 02 October 2025 • 4 min read
Interactive video: Have you had the income protection conversation?
Income Protection

Interactive video: Have you had the income protection conversation?

Income protection is designed to safeguard your client's income if they're unable to work. Yet, the conversation can be a tricky one to have.

Scottish Widows
clock 10 March 2025 • 1 min read