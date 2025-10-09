UK businesses concerned over sick leave: MetLife UK

The insurer defines long-term sickness as more than four weeks off, with short-term sickness - comprised of absences of less than four weeks - being a concern for 86% of business leaders. The statistics form part of the provider's Early Intervention: reduce absence, increase productivity, keep Britain working whitepaper. The report also showed that long-term sickness costs businesses in the UK £20,735 per employee annually, with short-term sickness costing £13,800 per employee per year. The whitepaper has been published in response to the Government's Keep Britain Working Review, w...