UK businesses concerned over sick leave: MetLife UK

Research from insurer, MetLife UK, has revealed that 88% of business owners are concerned about the impact of long-term employee sickness.
The insurer defines long-term sickness as more than four weeks off, with short-term sickness - comprised of absences of less than four weeks - being a concern for 86% of business leaders. The statistics form part of the provider's Early Intervention: reduce absence, increase productivity, keep Britain working whitepaper. The report also showed that long-term sickness costs businesses in the UK £20,735 per employee annually, with short-term sickness costing £13,800 per employee per year. The whitepaper has been published in response to the Government's Keep Britain Working Review, w...
