Can income protection keep up with rising sickness absences?

The latest Health and Wellbeing at Work 2025 report by Simplyhealth and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) highlights that sickness absence is at its highest level in 15 years. Employees are taking nearly two weeks off each year, with mental health and stress issues dominating both short-term and long-term absence. But what does this mean for the IP sector? Can existing propositions and claims models keep pace with workplace health risk trends? Looking at the current IP landscape, we have rising claims pressures impacting incidence and duration, particularly f...