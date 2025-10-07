Mental health support the most beneficial preventative measure: GRiD

The industry body surveyed 500 UK HR decision makers, finding that of those employers who offered preventative measures, support for mental health ranked as more beneficial than physical (39%), financial (27%) and social wellbeing support (27%). Overall, 97% of large businesses with over 250 employees offered some form of preventative support, decreasing to 76% for micro-employers who employed fewer than 10 staff. GRiD said there is a similar disparity when analysing the provision of preventative support for mental health conditions as 71% of large corporates offered this support, com...