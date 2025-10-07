Mental health support the most beneficial preventative measure: GRiD

Mental health support has been found to be considered the most beneficial preventative measure (43%) among businesses that offer preventative support, according to research by Group Risk Development (GRiD).
The industry body surveyed 500 UK HR decision makers, finding that of those employers who offered preventative measures, support for mental health ranked as more beneficial than physical (39%), financial (27%) and social wellbeing support (27%). Overall, 97% of large businesses with over 250 employees offered some form of preventative support, decreasing to 76% for micro-employers who employed fewer than 10 staff. GRiD said there is a similar disparity when analysing the provision of preventative support for mental health conditions as 71% of large corporates offered this support, com...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.