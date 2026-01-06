Jensten Group appoints board members

The Jensten Group has appointed David McMillan as non-executive chair of its board, effective 1 January, 2026.
McMillan has spent more than 20 years leading businesses across the insurance industry, most recently as CEO of motor and home insurance provider, Esure. Previously, McMillan was the UK and Ireland CEO for general insurance at Aviva; CEO of Aviva Europe and chair of Global Health; and group chief operating officer at QBE. Elsewhere, the Jensten Group has appointed Andy Homer to its board, he has experience building, leading and chairing "high growth" businesses across the financial services industry. Homer stepped down from the Brown & Brown Europe board in 2024, after which he joi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.