Towergate Employee Benefits completes Everywhen rebrand

New website launched

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits adviser, Towergate Employee Benefits, has completed its rebrand to 'Everywhen', following the rebrand of its parent company, Ardonagh Advisory, to the same name last year.

As of today (5 January, 2026), the new name, which was announced in May 2025, will be rolled out across all assets, alongside the launch of a new website and access to centralised support. According to Everywhen, the rebrand signifies its continuous customer support to design, implement and manage benefits packages that support the health and wellbeing of employees and the success and growth of the companies they work for. Ardonagh Advisory, the Ardonagh Group's UK platform, moved to the "unifying" Everywhen brand in May 2025. It now includes more than 45 trading names, covering secto...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

