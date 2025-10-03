Towergate Employee Benefits expands consulting team

Ivanova will lead strategic relationships with corporate clients, aiming to ensure the delivery of "innovative, compliant and cost-effective" employee benefits solutions, Towergate said. In the role, she will report to Towergate's head of consulting services, Mark Pugh. Ivanova has more than 10 years of experience in the industry, she joins from AON (NFP) where she was a senior employee benefits consultant, prior to which she held the same title at Verlingue UK. Pugh said: "Dasha's appointment supports the ongoing expansion of our Consulting team as we acknowledge the increasing de...