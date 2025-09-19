First Actuarial joins amii

Employee benefits provider

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has named First Actuarial as an intermediary member.

First Actuarial is a pensions consultancy and provider of employee benefit services, supporting employers in choosing and managing benefits. The firm offers services including Defined Benefit and Defined Contribution pension arrangements, group protection schemes and healthcare benefits, such as private medical insurance, dental insurance and health cash plans. Lee French, associate partner and head of employee benefits, First Actuarial, said: "amii is committed to upholding high professional and ethical standards, and delivering trusted, independent advice on healthcare products. ...

