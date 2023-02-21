Workplace absences surge as 41% of staff plan to quit

The workplace health data and analytics company, surveyed 3,000 employees and found an 18% increase in presenteeism over the period, primarily due to Covid-19 and short-term colds and flus as the UK started to return to working onsite.

Despite a slight improvement in working relationships as companies returned to the office, staff attrition was the main cause for impaired workplace wellbeing, particularly among Gen X.

The number of employees in this demographic who are "likely" or "definitely inclined" to leave their position has increased from 34% to 40%, Fruitful Insights found.

Meanwhile, Michelle O'Sullivan, clinical psychology advisor at Fruitful Insights, said that younger generations continue to show a "worrying lack of connection" to those around them, and a reduced reliance on friends and families.

Gen Z and Millennial employees reported feeling of social disconnection, with 17% of the former feeling more disconnected from their local community post-pandemic as local services declined, including health, transport and social services.

"We are social animals and our mental wellbeing is strongly linked to the quality of our relationships. It's critical that businesses support great social interactions as part of positive workplace environments and that we make spending time with friends and family easy," O'Sullivan added.

Mike Tyler, chair and co-founder of Fruitful Insights, commented that this is a wake-up call for employers because, despite "significant" investment in wellbeing initiatives being made by organisations, challenges around workplace wellbeing are still an issue despite companies returning to business as usual.

"Although employers have the best intentions, they are really struggling to understand and measure the drivers of impaired wellbeing in their organisations - not to mention connecting wellbeing with productivity. Even when they do know what the problems are, they still need help putting in place meaningful and effective programmes," Tyler commented.

Last year, Fruitful Insights partnered with Legal & General to launch a group protection wellbeing platform aimed at providing an overview of the costs associated with poor wellbeing and productivity within the workplace.